Titans: Crew member on DC Universe show killed in stunt
A crew member from the DC Universe TV series Titans has died after a car stunt rehearsal went wrong, according to reports.
Special effects coordinator Warren Appleby was killed by a piece of a car which broke off during testing in Toronto, Canada.
Producers. Warner Bros. TV said they were "devastated" at the news.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, filming on the second series has been shut down for two days.'
'Beloved by all'
Titans, which is based on the DC Comics' Teen Titans and is shown on Netflix, premiered in 2018, starring Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson and Anna Diop as Starfire.
"We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of our treasured colleague," said Warner and DC Universe in a statement on Thursday.
"Warren is beloved by all who worked with him during an impressive 25-year career in television and motion pictures," they added.
They went on to express their "deepest condolences, and heartfelt love and support, to Warren's family and friends at this most difficult time."
The Ministry of Labour is now investigating Appleby's death.
A veteran, Appleby was a special effects coordinator on films like Max Payne, IT and the Oscar-winning The Shape of Water.
