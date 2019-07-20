Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mark Hamill was delighted to receive the Icon award at Comic Con

Actor Mark Hamill has won the Icon award at San Diego Comic Con.

Hamill, best-known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, was taking part in a panel when organisers surprised him with the honour on stage.

The Icon award is given to those who have brought comic book and arts culture to wide audiences. George Lucas and Stan Lee are previous winners.

Accepting the award, Hamill said: "If it weren't for you, I certainly wouldn't be standing here.

"I started coming to these cons years before I met George [Lucas].

"I remember I was at the con when they said did you hear there's going to be 5000 people this year? and we were like wow, how many women?

"So thank you very much. I want you to remember I am your buddy until the end."

What are people queuing for?

If there is one thing we've noticed about the 50th San Diego Comic Con it's that fans don't mind queuing.

It's not unusual for attendees to wait in line to buy exclusive products, watch panel events and get merchandise signed.

Hollywood star Orlando Bloom surprised fans when he turned up during an interactive video event for Amazon Prime's new Carnival Row.

Image caption Orlando Bloom was mobbed by fans

Bloom plays detective Ryecroft Philostrate in the Victorian fantasy noir with Cara Delevingne.

The actor was mobbed by fans who had not realised he was in the enclosure when they queued up around the block outside the San Diego convention centre on Friday.

Amazon had erected replica sets allowing fans to experience their three new offerings, Carnival Row, The Boys and The Expanse.

Henry Cavill does his own stunts

It wasn't just Amazon shows that people were willing to queue for.

Netflix production The Witcher had hundreds of people waiting in line to see Henry Cavill discuss his new role as Geralt of Rivia, the monster hunter.

Image copyright Netflix Image caption Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia with his horse Roach

The fantasy adaptation is based on Anrzej Sapkowski's novels and subsequent video games. The actor revealed he fought hard to be cast in the role as he is a fan of the games.

"He's not your average hero... he won't treat everyone perfectly and at the same time he's a real hero, but he keeps that very secret and very private," Cavill told the panel.

He also revealed how he did all his own stunts for the show and had to get used to the weight of the sword.

Godzilla makes his San Diego debut

Image caption Godzilla makes its debut at Comic Con

It's hard to believe but Godzilla has never appeared officially at San Diego Comic Con until this weekend. Hundreds of people stood in line to see original props and exclusive art work from Godzilla films over the past 65 years.

Fans also wanted the chance to take a picture with one of the original Godzillas.

The rubber costume was worn by an actor in Godzilla 2000 before CGI technology brought a more realistic beast to the big screen.

Chris Mowry, the brand creative manager for the exhibit, said: "I don't know why it took us so long to come here but we are here now. I never doubted it would be a success."

Spiderman is the most popular cosplay

If there is one thing synonymous with Comic Con it's cosplay.

Dressing up in costumes based on beloved film, TV or video game characters is part of the comic con experience.

San Diego Comic Con will attract 130,000 people this weekend so there is no shortage of costumes on display - ranging from simple home made ones to more elaborate designs.

Image caption It's hard to move without bumping into a superhero

This year Spiderman appears to be the costume of choice for many including 48-year-old Terence Thompson.

He says he likes to cosplay at the weekend when he's not working as a nurse in San Diego.

Other popular costumes so far include Marvel characters and stormtroopers.

Image caption The Galactic Empire was out in full force with myriad stormtroopers wandering around the convention

Dafne Keen is a fan of Harry Potter

Remember the girl who appeared with Hugh Jackman in the 2107 blockbuster hit film Logan?

Image caption Dafne Keen wore a disguise so she could enjoy the exhibits without attracting too much attention

Fourteen-year-old Dafne Keen was spotted at the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child exhibit.

Now a few years older she told the BBC she hadn't been recognised by too many people probably because she was "incognito", wearing a mask - which she kindly removed for this picture.

Comic Books are still going strong

With big budget productions, merchandise and Hollywood star panels its hard to believe the humble comic book is still as popular now than it was 50 years ago when comic con started in the basement of a hotel in San Diego.

Image caption For Reuben Miranda the convention is a great place to do business

Reuben Miranda has been selling comics for 18 years and says they're more popular than ever because of the Hollywood adaptations. "It's great that there are so many new fans but I am doing a lot of explaining.

"Because many don't know the basics, like how they're numbered, the order of the collections, stuff like that, but I really don't mind." he said.

Reuben says his comics can cost from between $3 and thousands of dollars, and business is better than ever.

