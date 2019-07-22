Motsi Mabuse, elder sister of Strictly Come Dancing star Oti, has been named as Dame Darcey Bussell's replacement on the BBC One show's judging panel.

Originally from South Africa, Motsi is a former South African champion and German Latin champion and a judge on Strictly Come Dancing's German version.

Mabuse, 38, said she was "absolutely overjoyed" to be joining the panel and hoped to "add her own bit of sparkle".

Her sister Oti has been a professional on four editions of the BBC hit show.

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content, said Motsi Mabuse would be "a brilliant addition to the show" when it returns for its 17th series later this year.

"She is a wonderful dancer in her own right and already has years of experience as a judge under her belt," she continued. "We're all looking forward to welcoming her to the Strictly family."

Sarah James, Strictly's executive producer, echoed her sentiments, saying the new judge's "natural warmth, energy and passion for dance" would make her "the perfect addition".

Mabuse started out as a professional dancer and competed on Let's Dance, the German version of Strictly, before becoming one of its judges.

