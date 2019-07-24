Idles and Jade Bird lead AIM nominations
Idles lead the way with four nominations at this year's Association of Independent Music (AIM) awards.
The Bristol band, who released their second album Joy As An Act of Resistance in August last year, are nominated in both the UK and international breakthrough categories.
Country-rock newcomer Jade Bird is also in the running for the same awards.
Blondie's Debbie Harry will also accept an award for outstanding contribution to music at the event in September.
"Blondie emerged from a scene that was truly independent and we have never lost that ethos," she said in a statement.
"We always fought for the freedom to create what we wanted, without interference. It is an honour to receive this award from a community that helps make that happen every day for artists."
The 10-strong shortlist for best independent album includes artists such as Christine And The Queens, Dave and Little Simz, as well as Dublin punks Fontaines DC.
AIM has also announced a new category, the "one to watch award", in association with BBC Music Introducing.
Nominees include Arlo Parks, Barney Artist, Georgia, KOKOROKO and Larkins.
The judges for this years awards include Beats One's Julie Adenuga, 1Xtra DJ Jamz Supernova and DJ Mag editor Carl Loben.
The full list of nominations is below, while the awards will be handed out at the Roundhouse in London on 3 September.
AIM Independent Music Awards Shortlist
UK Independent Breakthrough
- Black Midi
- Ezra Collective
- Gerry Cinnamon
- Idles
- Jade Bird
International Breakthrough
- Afro B
- Jade Bird
- Maribou State
- Nilüfer Yanya (pictured above)
- Idles
Best Independent Track
- Dave - Funky Friday (ft. Fredo)
- FKA Twigs - Cellophane
- Fontaines DC - Boys In The Better Land
- Georgia - About Work The Dancefloor
- JARV IS - Must I Evolve
- Jai Paul - Do You Love Her Now
- Holly Herndon - Eternal
- Little Simz - Selfish (ft. Celo Sol)
- Sharon Van Etten - Seventeen
- Four Tet - Teenage Birdsong
Best Independent Album
- Better Oblivion Community Center - Better Oblivion Community Center
- Christine And The Queens - Chris
- Dave - Psychodrama
- Fontaines DC - Dogrel
- Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes - End of Suffering
- Jade Bird - Jade Bird
- Jordan Rakei - Origin
- Little Simz - Grey Area
- Snapped Ankles - Stunning Luxury
- Swindle - No More Normal
Best [Difficult] Second Album
- Erland Cooper - Sule Skerry
- Idles - Joy as an Act of Resistance
- Julia Jacklin - Crushing
- Maribou State - Kingdoms In Colour
- Soak - Grim Town
One To Watch
- Arlo Parks
- Barney Artist
- Georgia
- Kokoroko
- Larkins
Best Small Label
- Fuzz Club Records
- Killing Moon
- Local Action
- Scruff of the Neck
- Speedy Wunderground
Best Creative Packaging
- Various Artists - Confessin' The Blues compilation
- Murlo - Dolos
- Idles - Joy as an Act of Resistance
- Various Artists - Sick Music 2019 compilation
- Keith Richards - Talk Is Cheap
Best Independent Video
- Christine and the Queens - 5 Dollars
- Hot Chip - Hungry Child
- John Grant - He's Got His Mother's Hips
- Caleb Steph - Black Boy
- FKA Twigs - Cellophane
Best Independent Label
- Brownswood Recordings
- Domino
- Nuclear Blast
- Partisan Records
- Rough Trade
Most Played New Independent Artist
- AJ Tracey
- Cosmo Sheldrake
- Freya Ridings
- Guru Randhawa
- Jorja Smith