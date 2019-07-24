Idles and Jade Bird lead AIM nominations

Image copyright Getty Images

Idles lead the way with four nominations at this year's Association of Independent Music (AIM) awards.

The Bristol band, who released their second album Joy As An Act of Resistance in August last year, are nominated in both the UK and international breakthrough categories.

Country-rock newcomer Jade Bird is also in the running for the same awards.

Blondie's Debbie Harry will also accept an award for outstanding contribution to music at the event in September.

"Blondie emerged from a scene that was truly independent and we have never lost that ethos," she said in a statement.

"We always fought for the freedom to create what we wanted, without interference. It is an honour to receive this award from a community that helps make that happen every day for artists."

The 10-strong shortlist for best independent album includes artists such as Christine And The Queens, Dave and Little Simz, as well as Dublin punks Fontaines DC.

AIM has also announced a new category, the "one to watch award", in association with BBC Music Introducing.

Nominees include Arlo Parks, Barney Artist, Georgia, KOKOROKO and Larkins.

The judges for this years awards include Beats One's Julie Adenuga, 1Xtra DJ Jamz Supernova and DJ Mag editor Carl Loben.

The full list of nominations is below, while the awards will be handed out at the Roundhouse in London on 3 September.

AIM Independent Music Awards Shortlist

UK Independent Breakthrough

Black Midi

Ezra Collective

Gerry Cinnamon

Idles

Jade Bird



International Breakthrough

Afro B

Jade Bird

Maribou State

Nilüfer Yanya (pictured above)

Idles

Best Independent Track

Dave - Funky Friday (ft. Fredo)

FKA Twigs - Cellophane

Fontaines DC - Boys In The Better Land

Georgia - About Work The Dancefloor

JARV IS - Must I Evolve

Jai Paul - Do You Love Her Now

Holly Herndon - Eternal

Little Simz - Selfish (ft. Celo Sol)

Sharon Van Etten - Seventeen

Four Tet - Teenage Birdsong

Best Independent Album

Better Oblivion Community Center - Better Oblivion Community Center

Christine And The Queens - Chris

Dave - Psychodrama

Fontaines DC - Dogrel

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes - End of Suffering

Jade Bird - Jade Bird

Jordan Rakei - Origin

Little Simz - Grey Area

Snapped Ankles - Stunning Luxury

Swindle - No More Normal

Best [Difficult] Second Album

Erland Cooper - Sule Skerry

Idles - Joy as an Act of Resistance

Julia Jacklin - Crushing

Maribou State - Kingdoms In Colour

Soak - Grim Town

One To Watch

Arlo Parks

Barney Artist

Georgia

Kokoroko

Larkins

Best Small Label

Fuzz Club Records

Killing Moon

Local Action

Scruff of the Neck

Speedy Wunderground

Best Creative Packaging

Various Artists - Confessin' The Blues compilation

Murlo - Dolos

Idles - Joy as an Act of Resistance

Various Artists - Sick Music 2019 compilation

Keith Richards - Talk Is Cheap

Best Independent Video

Christine and the Queens - 5 Dollars

Hot Chip - Hungry Child

John Grant - He's Got His Mother's Hips

Caleb Steph - Black Boy

FKA Twigs - Cellophane

Best Independent Label

Brownswood Recordings

Domino

Nuclear Blast

Partisan Records

Rough Trade

Most Played New Independent Artist