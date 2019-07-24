Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Elizabeth DeShong will be replaced by Jakub Jozef Orlinski

Glyndebourne Opera has lost its leading lady for Handel's Rinaldo after US mezzo-soprano Elizabeth DeShong pulled out "for personal reasons".

DeShong will be replaced in the title role by 28-year-old Polish tenor and breakdancer Jakub Jozef Orlinski.

The part of Rinaldo was written as a man but can be performed by a female mezzo-soprano or a male counter tenor.

Orlinski was already in the cast, and his character Eustazio will now played by Patrick Terry.

Orlinski is part of the breakdancing collective Skill Fantastikz Crew and has modelled for the likes of Nike and Levi's.

"Breakdancing is about freestyling. There are no right or wrong moves," he has said.

"Stage directors love performers with an acrobatic ability. I included one of my power moves, the windmill, when I sang Erismena at the Château De Versailles."