Booker Prize 2019: Margaret Atwood's Handmaid's Tale sequel on longlist
Margaret Atwood's follow-up to The Handmaid's Tale is one of 13 novels on the Booker Prize longlist, despite not being published for several weeks.
The Testaments is out on 10 September and comes 33 years after the original book was nominated for the same award.
Also on this year's longlist is Sir Salman Rushdie, whose book Midnight Children was voted the best winner of the Booker's first 40 years in 2008.
Jeanette Winterson and John Lanchester are among the others to be longlisted.
The only US author to be included is Illinois-born, Edinburgh-based Lucy Ellison, whose work Ducks, Newburyport is a 1,000-page novel that consists of a single sentence.
And just one debut novel is in the running - My Sister, The Serial Killer by Nigerian author Oyinkan Braithwaite.
The list will be whittled down to a shortlist of six on 3 September, with the winner to be announced on 14 October.
The longlist in full:
- Margaret Atwood - The Testaments
- Kevin Barry - Night Boat To Tangier
- Oyinkan Braithwaite - My Sister, The Serial Killer
- Lucy Ellmann - Ducks, Newburyport
- Bernardine Evaristo - Girl, Woman, Other
- John Lanchester - The Wall
- Deborah Levy - The Man Who Saw Everything
- Valeria Luiselli - Lost Children Archive
- Chigozie Obioma - An Orchestra Of Minorities
- Max Porter - Lanny
- Salman Rushdie - Quichotte
- Elif Shafak - 10 Minutes 38 Seconds In This Strange World
- Jeanette Winterson - Frankissstein