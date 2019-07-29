Image copyright Jason LaVeris Image caption Dame Julie's career spans seven decades

Dame Julie Andrews will recount her famous career at a special one-off live event in London in November.

A Conversation with Dame Julie Andrews will see her take centre stage as she discusses her forthcoming memoir Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years with actor Alex Jennings.

Dame Julie, 83, is most well known for her roles in The Sound of Music and her Oscar-winning turn as Mary Poppins.

The conversation will be followed by an audience Q&A.

Literary event

Surrey-born Dame Julie rose to fame in a Broadway production of My Fair Lady and a made-for-TV adaptation of Cinderella in 1957, viewed by more than 100 million viewers.

Her debut film role was as Mary Poppins which earned her an Academy Award for best actress. She has also won five Golden Globes and a Bafta.

She was made a Dame in 2000 for services to the performing arts.

Her most recent roles saw her lend her vocal talents to animated films like Shrek and Despicable Me.

In 2016, Jennings - who played The Duke of Windsor in the Netflix series The Crown, played Henry Higgins in My Fair Lady at the Sydney Opera House in the 60th anniversary production, directed by Dame Julie.

Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday for the event at the Royal Festival Hall as part of the Southbank Centre's Autumn 2019 Literature Season and include a hardback copy of Dame Julie's book.

