Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shannen Doherty played Brenda Walsh in the original TV show

Shannen Doherty is set to return to Beverly Hills, 90210 to pay tribute to her late co-star Luke Perry.

The US actress was initially reluctant to reprise her role as Brenda Walsh in the reboot of the '90s teen drama, to be called BH90210.

But she said she had came around to the idea after Perry's death in March.

"I felt like it was honouring him and his memory and what he meant to the audience and the fans and to all of us," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"As his on-set family, I felt like it was an important time for all of us to come together to honour him."

Perry died aged 52 in March, five days after suffering a stroke.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry at the Emmy Awards in 1991

He and Doherty appeared together in the original Beverly Hills, 90210, which began in 1990 and ran for 10 years.

Doherty is also set to guest star on Riverdale, another of Perry's projects - though her role in the show has yet to be revealed.

The 48-year-old confirmed the news on Instagram, by posting a picture of the two of them alongside the caption: "I am deeply honoured to pay tribute to Luke on Riverdale."

One of Perry's last roles was in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which he can be seen playing real-life Western actor Wayne Maunder.

Tarantino has said it was "really fun" working with Perry on the '60s-set film, which has its UK premiere in London later.

"I had a couple of different roles I could have put Luke in," the director told Entertainment Weekly.

"Luke was like, 'I want to be on the Western show!' Because he's just a really great rider and he loves doing Westerns."

