Former England goalkeeper David James, EastEnders star Emma Barton, and comedian Chris Ramsey have been revealed as contestants in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

They appeared on The One Show on Wednesday to announce they had signed up for the BBC series.

James said he had been asked several times to take part but it took former contestant Mark Foster to convince him.

He told him it would be "an amazing show and experience".

James said he was "really excited" to be chosen and had "some big shoes to fill" following previous appearances by sports stars.

Barton, who plays Honey Mitchell in EastEnders, is a fan of the show and said she was "over the moon" to be asked to appear in series 17.

Ramsey said he was "really buzzing" about the opportunity and joked that he could not keep it a secret, telling a few friends he would be taking part.

The comedian said he was "both excited and absolutely terrified".

"You will not find me on the dance floor at parties, you will find me at the buffet table," he said.

This year's series will see the return of judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, but Dame Darcey Bussell will be replaced by Motsi Mabuse, sister of Strictly professional Oti.

Latin dancer Nancy Xu will replace the outgoing Pasha Kovalev as a professional dancer on the show.

Xu, a dancer on the West End show Burn The Floor, has been a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance? in China.