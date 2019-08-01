The BBC's iPlayer now has permission to routinely keep shows available for a year rather than just 30 days, after Ofcom said it could expand its service.

Some shows will be available for even longer, the broadcasting watchdog said.

Ofcom said "the BBC's proposed changes to BBC iPlayer could deliver significant public value over time".

There is likely to be "an adverse impact" on rival services, but that will be outweighed by the public value, the regulator decided.

The BBC will now have to negotiate with independent programme-makers who make many of its shows to formalise the extension beyond 30 days.

Ofcom reached its decision after a competition assessment.

Image caption The Bodyguard finale helped drive the BBC iPlayer's biggest day ever with more than 12.6m requests last year

It added that the change "could increase choice and availability of public-service broadcast content, and help ensure the BBC remains relevant in the face of changing viewing habits".

Last year's most-watched show on iPlayer was The Bodyguard, starring Richard Madden, followed by Killing Eve.

Ofcom estimated that "the increase in BBC iPlayer viewing could be 14%-24% for general content and 6%-9% for children's content, with an overall increase in BBC iPlayer viewing... of 20%-33%".

Image copyright BBC/ITV Image caption Clockwise from top left: Gavin & Stacey, Love Island, Victoria and Happy Valley will be on BritBox

The decision follows last month's announcement that shows like Love Island, Gavin & Stacey, Gentleman Jack and Broadchurch will be on ITV and the BBC's new streaming service BritBox when they fall off the broadcasters' catch-up platforms.

The BBC and ITV are joining forces to set up the paid-for subscription service in the UK later this year as a rival to the likes of Netflix.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.