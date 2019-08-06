Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jimmy Osmond is the youngest of the Osmond siblings

One of Jimmy Osmond's brothers believes the US singer is unlikely to return to the stage again after suffering a stroke in December.

The youngest member of The Osmonds fell ill during a pantomime performance of Peter Pan in Birmingham, where he was playing Captain Hook.

Now Merrill Osmond has said a return to the stage for his brother is "off the cards".

He added that Jimmy would "hopefully" spend the next year with his family.

Merrill Osmond, the group's former lead singer and bassist, said he doubted his 56-year-old brother would perform live again.

He said he intended to keep performing their hits, which included Crazy Horses, Love Me For a Reason and One Bad Apple, solo.

"I think [live performances] are off the cards," he said. "We used to be called the Osmond Brothers. Now it's down to Brother Osmond.

"The amount of health issues along [the way], it's taken everyone pretty well down, except for Donny, Marie and myself."

He added: "The music is still there. The excitement is still there. The interest is still there from a global standpoint.

"Until something happens to me I'm going to keep charging ahead, doing the things I love doing."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption (L-R) Jay, Merrill and Jimmy Osmond performing in Manchester in 2014

The 66-year-old confirmed he sees Jimmy "often" but said his brother had refused to see anyone except family members at his home in the US.

"He definitely needed space - and he still does," he said. "He doesn't want to meet with anybody. He will meet with family.

"The rest of the time it is basically family, and all the space he needs to get better."

Merrill Osmond will perform later this week at two venues in Leeds.

