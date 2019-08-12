Image copyright Getty/Universal

Quentin Tarantino's latest movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is only the second original film of 2019 to break $100M (£82.9m) at the US box office.

The recently released film is largely fictional, although it does intertwine real people into the story and uses the Charles Manson murders as a backdrop.

Jordan Peel's horror movie Us is the only other original film so far this year to have made more than $100m.

All the other $100m films are sequels, spin-offs or franchises.

Image copyright Disney Image caption Disney's Lion King remake comes 25 years after the original animated release

They include Avengers: Endgame, which is this year's highest grossing film at the North American box office so far, having made nearly $858m (£711m) to date.

Disney's Lion King remake is in second spot with $473m (£392m).

The top five is rounded out by Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4 and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

It was a similar pattern at the UK and Ireland box office last year.

Sequels, spin-offs and franchises dominated, with only two stand-alone films making the top 10.

Avengers: Infinity War topped the chart with takings of £70.8m.

Second and third spot went to Abba musical Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (£65.5m) and Incredibles 2 (£56.2m).

The only two stand-alone films to make the grade were Peter Rabbit (£41.1m) and Bohemian Rhapsody (£52m).

The former was based on the stories of Beatrix Potter, while the latter is an Oscar-winning biopic about the career of rock group Queen.

