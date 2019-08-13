Plácido Domingo accused of sexual harassment

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Plácido Domingo is a global star who commands sell-out audiences

The opera singer Plácido Domingo has been accused of sexually harassing several women over a period of several decades.

Eight singers and a dancer claim they were sexually harassed by the Spanish tenor from the late 1980s, according to the Associated Press.

Only one of the women, mezzo-soprano Patricia Wulf, agreed to be named.

Domingo called the accusations "deeply troubling, and as presented, inaccurate" in a statement to AP.

"Still, it is painful to hear that I may have upset anyone or made them feel uncomfortable no matter how long ago and despite my best intentions," continued Domingo.

"I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual.

"People who know me or who have worked with me know that I am not someone who would intentionally harm, offend, or embarrass anyone."

Six other women also claim the tenor made them feel uncomfortable by making "sexual overtures" towards them, AP reported.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Plácido Domingo has been married to soprano Marta Ornelas since 1962

Ms Wulf says he didn't physically touch her but would come up close to her every time she walked off stage and ask if she "had to go home tonight".

Another woman said Domingo put his hand down her skirt on one occasion. Three others said he forcefully kissed them.

The incidents are said to have taken place in different venues including a dressing room, a hotel room, during a meeting and at opera companies where Domingo held managerial positions.

"A business lunch is not strange," one of the singers told AP.

"Somebody trying to hold your hand during a business lunch is strange or putting their hand on your knee is a little strange. He was always touching you in some way, and always kissing you."

Image copyright AFP/getty Image caption Opera stars Plácido Domingo, Jose Carreras (centre) and Luciano Pavarotti teamed up to become "The Three Tenors"

Domingo is currently the general director of the Los Angeles Opera. He has also been artistic director and later general director at the Washington National Opera.

Domingo added in his statement: "I recognise that the rules and standards by which we are and should be measured against today are very different than they were in the past.

"I am blessed and privileged to have had a more than 50-year career in opera and will hold myself to the highest standards."

Domingo, 78, remains one of opera's biggest stars, commanding sell-out audiences around the world.

He performs regularly in London, most recently in January in the Royal Opera House's production of La Traviata.

He is due to return to Covent Garden in June 2020 in a revival of Verdi's Don Carlo.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.