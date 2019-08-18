Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Neil and Katya Jones celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary earlier this month

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Neil and Katya Jones have separated after six years of marriage.

The dancers were the focus of a media storm during the 2018 edition of the TV show, after Jones was photographed kissing her celebrity partner, comedian Seann Walsh, on a night out.

Jones and Jones stayed together following the scandal and said it was not the cause of their split.

Both dancers are expected to continue to work on Strictly.

In a joint statement the pair said their 11-year relationship had become more of a friendship than a romance.

"We wish one another every happiness and we will remain the best of friends," they said.

"We are really looking forward to getting back to the ballroom and can't wait to keep on dancing."

The 17th edition of the BBC show returns this September.

A spokeswoman for the pair said their decision to split was not influenced by the controversy surrounding Walsh.

Image copyright PA Image caption Seann Walsh and Katya Jones were voted off the show three weeks after images were published of them kissing

"It would be incorrect and unfair to attribute their separation to one isolated incident," the spokeswoman said.

Russian choreographer Jones and her partner Walsh were voted off the show in October 2018, three weeks after pictures of them kissing were published in the Sun on Sunday.

The revelation led to the end of his relationship with actress Rebecca Humphries.

Walsh said at the time that "bar the last few weeks" it had been the "best experience of my life".

The 2018 series was eventually won by Kevin Clifton and his celebrity partner Stacey Dooley. The pair have since revealed they are dating.