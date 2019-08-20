Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Unwin was nominated for an NTA in 1997 for most popular newcomer

Actor Ben Unwin, who played Jesse McGregor in Australian soap Home and Away, has died at the age of 41.

The actor's body was discovered last week, on 14 August, but the cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

"Police attended Minyon Falls, Whian Whian (New South Wales), responding to a concern for welfare," a police statement read.

"The body of a 41-year-old man was located. The death is not being treated as suspicious."

'Much affection'

Unwin played "bad boy" Jesse during two stints on the popular soap, between 1996 and 2000 and then from 2002 to 2005.

His character was often in trouble with the law, with one storyline seeing his character sent to prison after he was accused of burning down Alf Stewart's shop for insurance money.

A spokesman for the Seven network, which broadcasts Home and Away, said: "Cast and crew from Home and Away are saddened to learn of the passing of former castmate, Ben Unwin.

"Ben's work in the role of Jesse McGregor is remembered with much affection.

"Ben's family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers."

Kimberley Cooper, who starred alongside Unwin as Gypsy Smith, paid tribute to him on Instagram, sharing a magazine cover photo of the pair.

In a Facebook post, 7News Australia wrote: "Our thoughts are with Unwin's family and friends."

