Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Swift won the Icon Award at the recent Teen Choice Awards

Taylor Swift has said she intends to record new versions of her hit songs after her back catalogue was bought by pop manager Scooter Braun.

In June, Swift revealed the masters of her early music had been sold to him by her former record label, alleging she was not told about it.

The singer accused Braun, who also manages Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, of "incessant, manipulative bullying".

She said she "absolutely" plans to re-record music from her first six albums.

In a clip released from an interview on the CBS Sunday Morning show, she was asked whether she planned to re-record the old material so she could own the rights to new versions. "Yeah, absolutely," she replied.

Swift began her career with Big Machine as a teenager, releasing six albums with the Nashville label, including her Grammy-winning 1989, released five years ago. In June, Braun's Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Records.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scooter Braun (right) manages stars including Justin Bieber

Swift accused him of attempting to "dismantle" her "musical legacy".

He did not respond to her comments, but he was supported by Lovato and Bieber, who claimed Swift was just out "to get sympathy".

Last year, she signed with Universal adding: "I am now signed to a label that believes I should own anything I create."

Artists including Squeeze, Def Leppard and ELO have previously re-recorded their hits so they can own the rights to the new versions, meaning they get control over how they are used, and get paid if they are sold or used for things like TV adverts.