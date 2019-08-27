Image copyright Theo Campbell

Love Island star Theo Campbell says he has lost sight in his right eye after he was hit by a champagne cork.

Campbell, who appeared on the 2017 series of the ITV2 show, was on holiday in Ibiza when the accident happened.

He was taken to hospital and subsequently underwent surgery.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: "Two eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I've lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half."

"Who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me? But I still have one eye left, looking at the bright side of things."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Campbell and Crossley attended the London premiere of The Lion King last month

He also posted a picture of himself in hospital with girlfriend Kaz Crossley - who appeared on a different series of Love Island.

An eyewitness told OK!: "Theo was on holiday in Ibiza enjoying himself when someone popped a bottle of champagne and the cork flew into his eye.

"People were screaming when they realised what happened and saw the state of his eye. One of the guys said it looked like his eye had exploded."

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.