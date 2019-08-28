Image copyright Getty Images

Avengers: Endgame has become the UK's fastest-selling digital download film of all time.

The Marvel movie debuted at the top of the official film chart on Wednesday with the highest-ever opening week of digital download sales.

In July, the finale of the super-hero film series became the highest-grossing film of all time at the box-office.

Now it's racked up 335,400 downloads in its first week - smashing the previous record held by Bohemian Rhapsody.

The Queen biopic entered the history books in February with 265,000 downloads in its first week.

Endgame's prequel Avengers: Infinity War is the third fastest-selling download, having claimed almost 253,000 downloads in its first seven days.

In an era of film streaming, the news that viewers are downloading Avengers films in such high numbers serves to underline the widespread appeal of the brand.

Fans appear to be doing so rather than waiting to stream the film this winter, when the filmmakers will launch their own streaming service - Disney Plus - which will likely feature Endgame.

In this week's film chart, fellow Avenger Captain Marvel also sits in sixth place.

