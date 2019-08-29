Andrew Neil talks Brexit in new BBC Two show

Image caption Andrew Neil interviewed Boris Johnson during the Conservative Party leadership race

Andrew Neil is to host a new weekly prime-time politics show on BBC Two as the UK prepares to leave the EU.

The Andrew Neil Show will dissect Brexit every Wednesday at 19:00 from next week until the end of October.

His late-night politics show This Week came to an end in July after 16 years, while his lunchtime Daily Politics show ended in 2018 after 15 years.

In July, he won praise for grilling Conservative leadership candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt.

"Andrew's special programme with the Conservative leadership candidates was hailed as a masterclass of political interviewing," BBC director of news Fran Unsworth said.

"As Britain moves towards the Brexit deadline, this show will be a must-watch for anyone who wants to understand what's going on."

Neil, who also fronts BBC Two's Politics Live once a week, said this autumn would be "one of the most intriguing and significant in British politics for at least a generation".

He said: "I'm delighted to be fronting a weekly show in prime time on BBC Two that will be on top of the story, whatever direction it takes."

