Image caption Rylan will be joined some new chefs on the show

Rylan Clark-Neal is to host a reboot of daytime cooking show Ready Steady Cook.

The news follows the announcement that he will front the revival of another classic show, ITV's Supermarket Sweep.

Ready Steady Cook originally ran for 21 series and was hosted by Fern Britton from 1994 until 2000, and by Ainsley Harriott until it ended in 2010.

BBC One's new version will apparently reflect contemporary issues like cooking on budget, healthy eating and managing food waste.

Clark-Neal said: "To be asked to host such an amazing show for the BBC is such a privilege.

"After making the finals of Celebrity MasterChef, I know how tough cooking under pressure can be. I'm sure that the mix of new challenges, fantastic chefs and enthusiastic cooks will be a recipe for success, maybe with the odd disaster!"

Image caption Celebrity cook Ainsley Harriott (left) presented the show for 10 years

Chefs signed up include Mike Reid, Romy Gill, Akis Petretzikis, Ellis Barrie and Anna Haugh.

In every episode, chefs will now face two different taste tests, with contestants coming armed with a bag of ingredients bought within a £10 budget.

Meanwhile, Clark-Neal will be at the helm when Supermarket Sweep is resurrected by ITV2 on Monday. The show originally ran from 1993 to 2001 with the late Dale Winton as host. Winton died in 2018 at the age of 62.

