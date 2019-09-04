Image copyright Getty Images

LaShawn Daniels, the US songwriter behind such hits as Destiny's Child's Grammy-winning Say My Name and Lady Gaga's Telephone, has died aged 41.

Daniels, who was known as Big Shiz, also worked with artists including Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Brandy and Toni Braxton.

His wife April wrote on Instagram that he died in car crash in South Carolina.

Tributes came from the likes of singer Kehlani, who wrote on Twitter that "your legacy will never be forgotten".

In her statement, April Daniels wrote: "It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, family member and friend Lashawn Daniels, who was the victim of a fatal car accident in South Carolina.

"A Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter, Daniels was a man of extraordinary faith and a pillar in our family. We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the continuous outpouring of love and sympathy."

Dawn Richard, a former member of the groups Danity Kane and Dirty Money, said he was "one of the funniest people with the best heart".

Yooooo I'm lost. Lashawn Daniels died?!!!! I'm stuck. This man took my vocal ability to new levels while working in Dirty Money. One of the funniest people with the best heart. A rare talent and a beautiful soul. — DAWN (@DawnRichard) September 4, 2019

LaShawn Daniels songs

It's Not Right But It's Okay - Whitney Houston

The Boy Is Mine - Brandy and Monica

You Rock My World - Michael Jackson

Telephone - Lady Gaga

Say My Name - Destiny's Child

He won the Grammy Award for best R&B song in 2000 for his part in writing Say My Name, and was nominated a further seven times. Other collaborators and fans paid tribute.

RIP to Lashawn Daniels :( he's only co written/vocal produced literally all of our favourite records - this is so sad 💔 — MNEK (@MNEK) September 4, 2019

LaShawn Daniels is a legend. Thank you for creating some of the most powerful songs ever. Rest in Heaven KING. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) September 4, 2019

The entire music community is feeling the loss of one of the greatest to ever do it..... LaShawnDaniels...we just stood together a week ago. No words...... — Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) September 4, 2019

Daniels was a regular collaborator of producer Rodney Jerkins AKA Darkchild.

Daniels leaves April, his wife of almost 20 years, and three sons. Daniels and his wife created Cool Couples, a platform designed to offer relationship advice.

