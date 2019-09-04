Image copyright PA Media Image caption Marcel Somerville and Yewande Biala arriving in Westminster

Two stars of Love Island have appeared at a parliamentary inquiry into care on reality TV shows.

Yewande Biala and Marcel Somerville gave evidence in front of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee in Westminster.

The committee is investigating whether enough support is offered during and after filming on reality TV.

Two former guests on The Jeremy Kyle Show are also appearing before the MPs.

The inquiry was set up after the death of a man who had failed a lie detector test on The Jeremy Kyle Show, and the suicides of two former Love Island contestants.

Both Biala and Somerville told the committee they were given psychiatric evaluations before they appeared on the show and saw doctors in the days and weeks after the series ended.

Trolls 'add fire'

"The whole time on the show is fine, when you come off it's fine, but because you are in the spotlight, no matter what you do, there will be a story about it," Somerville said.

"The press will jump on to anything. If you have a public break-up, you think, this is the worst period ever and then you get trolls who add fire to it - that was the worst part of being on the show.

"They do a psych (evaluation) before you go on and when the show is finished you do another psych, and then again a week later. But it should be one three or six months down the line because that's when you're dealing with it."

Image copyright ITV Image caption Biala appeared on this year's series of Love Island

Social media training

Biala, who appeared on this summer's series, said she and other contestants had received social media training about "how to handle certain situations, how to block comments and people or how to report things".

Somerville, who appeared on the show in 2017, said he had not been given similar training.

"Prior to the show you have a certain number of followers and coming off the show I had like 600,000 followers. But a lot of people that follow you may not like you. They are there to be horrible to you because that's what people do on social media."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Somerville said his appearance had been "life changing"

Somerville also said producers edited scenes in a way that made it seem like he repeatedly told fellow contestants about his time in the pop band Blazin' Squad.

"They edited it into a parody thing which added comedy and humour, but that kind of got on my nerves," he said.

But Biala said the editing of the show was generally fair. "They can only show what you've said and what you've done," she said. "I was shown the way I acted and it was how it was and I was happy with it."

