Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing has pulled out of this year's Strictly Come Dancing after injuring his foot while recording the launch show.

He will be seen in the pre-recorded launch episode on BBC One on Saturday, but won't play any further part.

"I'm absolutely devastated that I'm unable to continue in the competition," the 30-year-old said. "I was so excited to hit the dance floor."

At the weekend, he was seen on crutches and with a protective boot on his foot.

No details have been released about whether he will be replaced.

"I would like to wish the lovely couples all the very best and hope they enjoy their time on the show to the fullest," he added.

Executive producer Sarah James said: "We are so sad that Jamie won't be able to take part in the series, he had already lit up the ballroom during the launch show with his boundless energy and enthusiasm. We all wish him a full and speedy recovery."

Kevin Clifton, who lifted the glitterball trophy last year with Stacey Dooley, sent a message of sympathy on Twitter.

Comedian Chris Ramsey, a contestant on this year's show, said he was "gutted" by the news.

Former footballer Alex Scott, another of this year's hopefuls, wished Laing a quick recovery.

Oxford-born Laing has been one of the stars of Channel 4's structured reality show Made In Chelsea since 2011. He also co-hosts the Private Parts podcast and appeared in the first series of Celebrity Hunted in 2017.

This year's Strictly line-up also includes TV star Anneka Rice, Olympic rower James Cracknell, former footballers Alex Scott and David James, sports presenter Mike Bushell and ex-Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley.

