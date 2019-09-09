Mya-Lecia Naylor died by misadventure says coroner

Image copyright Zena Naylor

A coroner has ruled the death of CBBC actress Mya-Lecia Naylor at the age of 16 was caused by misadventure.

Naylor, who appeared in CBBC shows Millie Inbetween and Almost Never, died on 7 April, her agents A&J Management said.

CBBC said she was a "much-loved part of the BBC Children's family and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer".

South London assistant coroner Toby Watkin said the actress died after she was found dead at her family home.

The inquest heard she had spent the evening before her death watching a film with her family and had been planning for the future.

Her father said he had seen her two hours before she was found, and felt it was "a spur of the moment" act and she had not intended to kill herself.

Following her death in April, A&J Management said they would "miss her greatly".

CBBC announced the news of her death on its website, where young fans shared their memories of the actress.

Tributes have been paid to the teenager, who starred as Fran in two series of Millie Inbetween, about two sisters whose parents have split up, and Mya in Almost Never, about a fictional boyband and rival girl group Girls Here First.

She played the lead singer of the girl band, and said in a recent interview that she'd always wanted to sing as well as act. She also said she had some "amazing projects" coming up soon.

Image copyright BBC/The Foundation/Graham Hunter Image caption Mya-Lecia, left, had been in the cast of Millie Inbetween from its first series

Naylor's screen debut came as a toddler when she appeared in Absolutely Fabulous as Saffy's daughter Jane. She also had the title role in ITV series Tati's Hotel.

Her film roles included Miro in Cloud Atlas, alongside Halle Berry and Tom Hanks.

If you are feeling emotionally distressed and would like details of organisations which offer advice and support, click here or you can call for free, at any time to hear recorded information on 0800 066 066.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.