Britney Spears' father steps down as conservator

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jamie Spears has been in charge of his daughter's day-to-day affairs since 2008

Britney Spears' father has stepped down as her conservator after 11 years.

Jamie Spears filed papers in Los Angeles on 5 September, asking the court to temporarily relieve him of the role for "personal health reasons".

A judge approved the request on Monday, appointing Britney's care-giver, Jodi Montgomery, as his replacement.

The guardianship began in 2008, when Britney was placed in psychiatric care after refusing to relinquish custody of her children.

Following that incident, Jamie Spears petitioned the court to place the pop star under his care.

Since then, he has had the power limit to restrict Britney's visitors "by any means", with the exception of her court-appointed attorney Samuel Ingham.

He also had the power to communicate with his daughter's doctors and had access to all medical records regarding her treatment and diagnosis; as well as the ability to retain caretakers and security guards around the clock.

Those powers have now been transferred to Montgomery until January 2020.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Britney recently attended the premiere of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, in Hollywood

Jamie Spears has been battling ill health since a life-threatening colon rupture last year.

His medical problems prompted Britney to announce "an indefinite work hiatus", including the cancellation of her lucrative Las Vegas residency, in January.

Explaining that her father had "almost died," the star told fans: "It's important to always put your family first … and that's the decision I had to make."

The 37-year-old reportedly entered a wellness clinic to focus on her own mental health in April.

According to the court documents, Jamie sees his removal as Britney's conservator as a temporary move.

However, he may have felt compelled to stand aside after being accused of grabbing and shaking his teenage grandson, Sean.

According to NBC News, Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline, attained a restraining order against Jamie following the incident in August.

