Chris Packham hits out at nature TV and I'm A Celeb

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Chris Packham has previously criticised I'm A Celebrity for its use of animals

Chris Packham has hit out at producers of TV wildlife shows for not fully emphasising a "climate and environment emergency".

Speaking at the TV Choice Awards, the Blue Planet Live presenter said the public were only being shown nature at its "very best".

"We've got to start giving them the truth," he said, collecting the best factual show award for his programme.

Packham was then booed for criticising I'm A Celebrity... for animal cruelty.

In his extended speech, Packham said he had another "duty" to carry out, and asked I'm A Celebrity to change.

"I'm A Celebrity, can you please think about no longer abusing animals on your programme?" he said.

Although his words caused some in the audience at the London Hilton to groan, others applauded.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lorraine Kelly spoke out against internet trolls

Packham has previously targeted the reality show over the use of wildlife in its celebrity challenges.

In 2014, he wrote an open letter to the show's presenters Ant and Dec, asking them to stop "undermining a respect for life, which then impacts negatively upon conservation".

I'm A Celebrity.... Get Me Out of Here had, minutes before Packham's speech, been given an award for best reality TV show, with Holly Willoughby collecting the trophy.

Willoughby stepped in as joint presenter, alongside Declan Donnelly, on the most recent series of I'm A Celebrity... while Ant McPartlin was on a break from TV to receive treatment for alcohol addiction.

Other winners included Lorraine Kelly, who was given the award for outstanding contribution to television.

She used her time at the podium to air her frustration with social media and the harm it can do to young people.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby picked up the award for best daytime show

"They have to deal with some really vile things on the internet," said Kelly.

"That cannot continue. Don't look at the comments, don't take those comments to heart.

"They're horrible, nasty ants with megaphones."

Jodie Comer won best actress for Killing Eve. Although unable to attend due to filming series three of the hit series, she sent a message:

"Biggest thank you goes to the public and fans of the show for their continued support and encouragement," she said.

Adrian Dunbar took the best actor award for Line of Duty.

"It's the first thing I've really ever won as an actor so it's a really big moment for me," he said.

Danny Dyer won the award for best soap actor for the second year running, while his show EastEnders itself was named best soap.

Line Of Duty won best drama and Bodyguard best new drama. There was also a first win for Netflix, as Ricky Gervais' After Life was named best comedy.

Here is the full list of winners this year:

Best Daytime Show: This Morning

Best Actress: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Outstanding Contribution To Television: Lorraine Kelly

Best Talent Show: Britain's Got Talent

Best Reality Show: I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Best Actor: Adrian Dunbar, Line Of Duty

Best Food Show: Gordon, Gino And Fred: Road Trip

Best Comedy: After Life

Best Factual Show: Blue Planet Live

Best Drama Series: Line Of Duty

Best Lifestyle Show: DIY SOS: The Big Build

Best Family Drama: Call The Midwife

Best New Drama: Bodyguard

Best Entertainment Show: The Graham Norton Show

Best Soap Newcomer: Kara-Leah Fernandes, EastEnders

Best Soap Actress: Alison King, Coronation Street

Best Soap Actor: Danny Dyer, EastEnders

Best Soap: EastEnders

