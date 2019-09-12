Image caption Freddie Flintoff pictured on the trike involved in Tuesday's incident

Top Gear presenter Freddie Flintoff has said he is "absolutely fine" after an incident involving a three-wheeled motorcycle.

The ex-England cricketer, 41, is understood to have "run out of runway" at Elvington Airfield near York while filming a race for the motoring show.

He was unhurt and did not need medical attention, the BBC understands.

Flintoff said: "I'm absolutely fine and was back filming today."

He added: "I go to great lengths to make sure I do well in Top Gear drag races but on this occasion I went a few lengths too far! It will look more ridiculous than dangerous when you see it on TV."

Tuesday's incident happened as Flintoff took part in a drag race with fellow presenters Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

It took place at the same airfield where former Top Gear host Richard Hammond was seriously injured during filming in 2006.

Flintoff was believed to have been driving a motorised trike known as a Time Bandit and was dressed in full motorcycle protective clothing and crash helmet.

A BBC Studios spokesperson said: "The health and safety of our presenters and crew on Top Gear is paramount.

"As viewers of the recent series will have seen, Freddie is often keen to get 'off the beaten track'.

"Tuesday's filming at Elvington Airfield was no exception - but he suffered no injuries as a result of his spontaneous detour, as fans will see for themselves when we show the sequence in full in the next series."