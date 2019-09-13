Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jesy Nelson: 'I felt like the whole world hated me'

Jesy Nelson has been praised for her "inspiring" documentary addressing the impact of online bullying.

Odd One Out aired on Thursday on BBC One and revealed how comments from trolls had led the Little Mix star to attempt suicide.

The 28-year-old, who rose to fame on The X Factor in 2011, spoke of how she became almost "obsessed" with reading negative comments about herself.

Actress Emily Atack tweeted that the film should be shown in schools.

"Show it in schools, tell your mates, watch it," she tweeted. The Only Way Is Essex star Georgia Kousoulou agreed.

Stacey Dooley described Nelson as a "total star", while EastEnders actress Tilly Keeper praised the singer's bravery, saying her story was "necessary in today's technological and social media crazed climate".

Reality TV star Charlotte Crosby agreed that Nelson was brave to speak out, and called on social media platforms to do more to stamp out trolls.

Nelson's Little Mix bandmates told the programme about the toll internet bullies took on the singer. "The three of us didn't know what to do," said Jade Thirlwall. "We just had to watch this amazing, funny girl become a bit like a broken doll. It was horrible."

She added: "I remember feeling really angry. I wanted to just find every single person that had ever said anything horrible to her, look them in the eye and say, 'Look what you've done to this girl.'"

In its review, The Guardian gave the show four stars, calling it "a modern fairytale in reverse".

Critic Rebecca Nicholson wrote: "This raw, candid documentary explores the fallout Nelson faced after winning The X Factor with Little Mix: a relentless barrage of abuse from cyberbullies."

The Times' Joe Clay said it showed Nelson "putting on a brave face against social-media trolls", while Alice Vincent in The Telegraph suggested "it's not just Jesy Nelson" who has suffered such treatment.

Little Mix rose to fame in 2011 after winning the X Factor

While Nelson's mental health has gradually improved since she deleted Twitter, Leigh-Anne Pinnock from the band said there had been a lasting impact.

"She is a little bit of a nightmare when it comes to video shoots and photo shoots," she said. "It has been a bit hard within the group. People don't realise what bullying and trolling can do to someone. The trolls took away her love for it and her passion. But how does she get that back?"

Nelson announced earlier this year that she was making a documentary exploring body image and mental health because she wanted to "make a change and a difference to other people's lives".

