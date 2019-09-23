Image copyright EPA Image caption Downton Abbey cast at the film's premiere

The Downton Abbey movie reigned over the North American box office chart in its first weekend, delivering a sucker punch to the new Rambo sequel.

A close race had been predicted between Downton and Sylvester Stallone's Rambo: Last Blood for the number one spot.

The big screen version of the British TV favourite took $31m (£25m), according to studio estimates.

Brad Pitt's Ad Astra entered at number two with $19.2m (£15m), pushing the fifth Rambo film into third with $19m.

The Downton movie, which sees the king and queen visit the Crawley family, was released in the US and Canada a week after it came out in the UK, where it topped the chart with debut weekend takings of £5.1m.

Downton Abbey was also hugely popular in the US.

The US box office success of a TV period drama came on the weekend that British television shows won big at the Emmy Awards.

Last week's number one It: Chapter Two dropped to number four at the box office, with Hustlers in fifth place.

