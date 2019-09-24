Image copyright Getty Images

The Royal Opera House has suspended tenor Vittorio Grigolo while it investigates an "alleged incident" on a Japanese tour.

A statement said: "Following an alleged incident on September 18 involving Vittorio Grigolo, the Royal Opera House opened an immediate investigation and Mr Grigolo was suspended."

It did not give details of the allegation.

BBC News has asked Grigolo's representatives for a comment.

The ROH statement added: "We are unable to comment further on this matter whilst the investigation is ongoing."

Grigolo had been appearing as the title character in Charles-Francois Gounod's Faust, which was performed in Tokyo on 18 September.

The 42-year-old was replaced by Russian tenor Georgy Vasiliev for the final performance in Yokohama on Sunday. The ROH originally said Grigolo was "indisposed" and had "withdrawn".

In 2008, a West Side Story album featuring Grigolo was nominated for a Grammy Award. He made his Royal Opera debut two years later, and has since appeared in the London venue's productions including La Traviata, Rigoletto, La Boheme.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.