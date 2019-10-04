Image copyright Getty Images

Actress and singer Diahann Carroll has died at the age of 84, her publicist has confirmed.

She became the first black woman to win the Tony Award for best actress in 1962, for her role in the Broadway musical No Strings.

Carroll was nominated for an Oscar in 1975 for Claudine, and also had several major TV roles to her name - including in Dynasty and Julia.

She had been suffering from cancer and died at home in Los Angeles on Friday.

Diahann Carroll starred in the US sitcom Julia between 1968-1971

Julia, in which she played the title role, was the first US sitcom to centre on a black woman. She later appeared in 1980s hit Dynasty as the scheming Dominique Deveraux.