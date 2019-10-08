Image copyright PA Media Image caption The cast of Hollyoaks celebrate a first for the Channel 4 soap

Hollyoaks was the big winner at the Inside Soap Awards, taking home the best soap award for the first time.

Stephanie Davis, who plays Sinead in the Channel 4 soap, was named best actress, while colleague Adam Woodward won best actor for his role as Brody.

EastEnders may be famed for its hard-hitting storylines but humour won out as Danny Dyer was named funniest male and Lorraine Stanley funniest female.

The BBC soap won four awards in total, as did ITV's Emmerdale.

Iain's depression in Casualty won best drama storyline.

Image caption Max Bowden picked up the best bad boy award for his menacing portrayal of Ben in EastEnders

And it was another episode focusing on mental health that picked up best show-stopper - Coronation Street's treatment of Carla's psychosis.

Speaking earlier this year, Allison King, who plays Carla, said she felt very aware of the sense of responsibility that comes with portraying such an illness on screen.

"It shows with it happening to Carla that it can happen to anybody, of course she is just as likely to get it as anyone because she has been through so much, the brain is so fragile and it has to snap at so point."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Clein with the best shock twist and best bad girl prizes

Coronation Street's other wins were best newcomer for Maureen Lipman as Evelyn and the soap superstar prize went to Sally Dynevor, who has played her namesake for more than 30 years.

Australia's Neighbours won best daytime soap, and cast member Ryan Moloney took home best daytime star.

Holby City's Rosie Marcel took home best drama star.

Lisa Dingle's departure gave Emmerdale a win for best exit and the soap also won best partnership for Dominic Brunt and Lucy Pargeter, who play Paddy Kirk and Chas Dingle.

It also won the prize for shock twist for the flashbacks to the big night out story and Louisa Clein won best bad girl for her portrayal of Maya.

Best young actor went to Kara-Leah Fernandes, who plays Bailey in EastEnders, and Max Bowden was named best bad boy for his role as Walford's Ben Mitchell.

The awards are voted for by readers of Inside Soap magazine.

