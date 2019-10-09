Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ian "H" Watkins publicly came out in 2007, a decade after Steps launched

Dancing On Ice is to beat rival Strictly Come Dancing to having UK TV's first same-sex dancing couple.

Steps singer Ian "H" Watkins will be teamed up with professional skater Matt Evers in the next series of the ITV show early next year.

Watkins is believed to have asked about being paired with a man, and the ITV producers were "fully supportive".

It comes after speculation that Strictly will allow same-sex couples next year.

In August, the BBC said it was "completely open" to having them, "should the opportunity arise".

Watkins, 43, will be joined on Dancing On Ice by celebrities including model Caprice Bourret, Love Island's Maura Higgins and TV presenters Trisha Goddard and Michael Barrymore.

They will all be judged on their moves by a panel including Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and new judge John Barrowman.

