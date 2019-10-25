Image copyright Getty Images

Motown icon Diana Ross has announced her first UK tour in 15 years.

The former Supremes star's six-date tour will follow her Sunday "legends slot" at next year's Glastonbury Festival.

The Diamond Diana Top of the World Tour shows will also be her first live appearances in this country since 2008.

Ross, 75, who had solo hits with Upside Down, I'm Coming Out and Endless Love, described her return to these shores as "like coming home."

"I look forward to coming to the UK to be with all my fans, friends and family," she said in a statement. "I look forward to performing at Glastonbury and touring in the UK and being in London and the UK is like coming home."

I am in total appreciation of all. I'm feeling Great, life is so good. My love, my light is steady and constant. I focus on joy. I love looking at the energy all around me.



I am so so so grateful.

Ross' music career spans almost 60 years, dating back to her role as lead vocalist in The Supremes - the most successful act on the iconic Motown label. They had huge hits including Stop! In the Name of Love, Baby Love and You Keep Me Hangin' On.

She went solo in 1970 and enjoyed more worldwide success with songs that encompassed '70s disco, '80s ballads and pop number ones.

The Detroit singer declared she was "no stranger to the UK," having lived there with her husband, Arne Naess, and family.

Dream dates

"It was a glorious time," she recalled. "It is an honour and a privilege to sing and dream, every concert is a blessing and a gift, I am filled with excitement and huge appreciation. Dreams do come true."

Back in 2012, Ross was given a Grammy lifetime achievement award. In 2016, then US President Barack Obama presented her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

When asked her opinion of today's music landscape, she suggested it's a game of give and take, more now than ever.

"The music industry feels different today," she said. "The business of the music industry mostly, so many changes, yet changes are inherent in our lives and in the world."

"Yet, the creative part of music has not changed, it's an idea and it is a natural part of creation," she added.

"For me it's about harmony and love."

The Diamond Diana Top of the World UK Tour starts on 30 June at the Leeds First Direct Arena.

