Little Britain returns for Brexit special

Image caption The final series of Little Britain aired in 2005 but they have since appeared live on tour and in several Comic Relief TV specials

The BBC comedy show Little Britain is to return for a one-off Radio 4 special, called Little Brexit.

Matt Lucas and David Walliams will reunite to bring the popular show back to the radio station where it began life in 2000.

Returning characters will include Lou and Andy, Dafydd "the only gay in the village" and Vicky Pollard.

The Brexit-themed episode will air on 31 October - the date the Prime Minister wanted the UK to leave the EU.

Boris Johnson's deal or no deal deadline will now be allowed to pass and MPs are due to vote on Monday on his call to have an election on 12 December.

Little Britain moved from radio to TV in 2003, running for three series, and went on to win back-to-back Bafta awards for best comedy programme.

'A privilege'

"Matt Lucas and David Walliams are uniquely talented writers and performers as well as one of the UK's most loved comedy duos," said Radio 4 comedy commissioning editor Sioned Wiliam.

"It's a privilege to have them back on Radio 4, where Little Britain first began almost 20 years ago."

Joining Lucas and Walliams for the politically-charged comeback special will be original cast members, Ruth Jones and Anthony Head, as well as narrator Tom Baker.

Other characters confirmed to appear include Emily Howard, Marjorie Dawes and Mr Mann.

Image caption Vicky Pollard: "Yeah but, no but, yeah but, no but, Boris said we were leaving this week - so shut up."

Little Brexit will air on Radio 4 at 18:30 on Thursday 31 October.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.