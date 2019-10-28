Image copyright PA Media Image caption Sir David narrates the seven-part series, which airs on Sunday nights

Sir David Attenborough's latest nature series has received five-star reviews from critics, one of whom says it may be the BBC's "best wildlife show ever".

Seven Worlds, One Planet, the Mail's Christopher Stevens says, is "visually magnificent" and has photography that is "almost abstract in its beauty".

The show, says the Telegraph's Michael Hogan, is "another landmark series" from "the indefatigable Sir David".

The Guardian's critic concurs, calling it "gorgeous, breathtaking and moving".

"As ever, the makers play us like pianos," writes Lucy Mangan of the BBC's "world-leading" Natural History Unit.

According to the BBC, the seven-part series will reveal "the extraordinary wildlife stories and unseen wilderness of our seven unique continents".

Image caption Elephant seals were among the animals caught on film in Antarctica

The debut episode drew an average overnight audience of 6.78 million - almost twice the audience of the Strictly Come Dancing results show that followed it.

Sunday's instalment explored Antarctica, home to such creatures as the grey-headed albatross, the Weddell seal and the gentoo penguin.

The programme saw these creatures and others deal with such climate change-related phenomena as rising sea levels, melting ice caps and unusual weather events.

"There is sex and comedy and cuteness aplenty," observes the Independent's Fiona Sturges. "But, most of all, there is heartbreak and death."

The Times' Carol Midgley agrees, calling the show "a bit of a snuff movie" before going on to critique Hans Zimmer's "excessive" score.

Seasoned viewers of natural world documentaries, she suggests in her four-star write-up, "don't need their emotions manipulated by aural overload".

The Telegraph's critic was more receptive, saluting Zimmer's "epic" contribution to a show he described as "an autumnal treat".

Filmed over seven years, Seven Worlds, One Planet involved more than 1,500 people and visits to more than 40 different countries.

The next instalment, which focuses on Asia, will be broadcast on BBC One next Sunday at 18:15 GMT.

