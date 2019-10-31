Image copyright PA Media

A DJ from Brighton has won a competition to remix traditional music Sir David Attenborough recorded in Bali more than 50 years ago.

Tom Burland was named by Songlines as the winner of the magazine's remix competition.

Applicants were asked to asked to put a new spin on a three-minute recording Sir David made of sacred gamelan music.

Sir David first recorded the melodies while searching for a Komodo dragon in his 1954 BBC TV series Zoo Quest.

Original audio used

Royalties from the single, entitled Gender Wayang (Burland Remix), will go to the families of the original musicians.

Speaking about his process for creating the remix, Burland said: "Apart from the percussion and bass line, I stuck to using sounds that were found in the recording, so it doesn't diverge too far from the feel of the original.

"It was tempting to start chucking in lots of elements that I'm used to using, but I created all my effects using the original audio."

The competition was launched to mark Sir David's 93rd birthday, and more than 300 entries were received.

A panel including Cerys Matthews, Ghostpoet, Gilles Peterson and Sir David himself narrowed them down to six before the public then voted on the winner.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.