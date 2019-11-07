Image caption RuPaul and former US contestant Raven on RuPaul's Drag Race UK

RuPaul's Drag Race UK, the BBC Three drag queen reality competition, has been commissioned for a second series.

The first ever UK version of the show is in the middle of its debut season, with the finale on 21 November.

Drag Race features a regular panel of judges made up of Strictly Come Dancing contestant Michelle Visage, BBC chat show host Graham Norton and comedian Alan Carr.

The second season of the iPlayer show will air next year.

"I want to thank the BBC and all our fans for their overwhelming support of RuPaul's Drag Race UK," Emmy Award-winning host RuPaul said.

"This season's queens proved that Britain's Got Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent - and I want to see more!"

The US version of the show first aired in 2009, has run for 11 seasons and inspired a number of spin-off shows.

Season one of the UK version, which began airing in October, has attracted 6.5 million requests on iPlayer just over halfway through the series.

Celebrity guest judges on the first season have included actor Andrew Garfield, Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall, singer Cheryl and Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams.

The show sees drag queen contestants - with names such as Baga Chipz, Sum Ting Wong and Divina De Campo - compete in challenges related to drag queen skills, such as singing, acting and comedy.