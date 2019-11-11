Image copyright BBC/Getty Image caption PM Boris Johnson, pictured in 2016 and again on Sunday, at separate Remembrance Day services

The BBC has apologised for mistakenly running an out-of-date clip of Boris Johnson laying a wreath of poppies.

It said a production error led to BBC Breakfast showing images purporting to be the prime minister attending a Remembrance Day service on Sunday, when in fact the clip was from 2016.

"This was a production mistake and we apologise for the error," the corporation said in a statement.

Some members of the public questioned the BBC's impartiality on social media.

The clip showed a younger Johnson when he was Foreign Secretary, as well as former Prime Minister David Cameron and ex-Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron.

One Twitter user responded: "That begs the question, why was the production team looking into archive rather than the footage released yesterday? Was it a damage limitation expertise? Shame on you BBC, I have always defended you, loved you, am so disappointed."

But LBC and former BBC presenter Shelagh Fogarty leapt to the BBC's defence, replying there was nothing sinister about the mistake, which she suggested can happen in the cut and thrust of a busy news programme.

