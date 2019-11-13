Image caption Michelle and Giovanni ended up in the bottom two last weekend

Strictly Come Dancing star Michelle Visage has rubbished newspaper reports that she is unhappy on the show.

The Sun reported on Wednesday that the US TV personality had been involved in "a series of backstage rows" with her dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

The RuPaul's Drag Race star responded on Twitter, saying the articles were "upsetting" and the pair were "close".

"Gio is my best friend in this competition," she added. "He is my rock and I trust him with everything."

"We have the most fun and laughs together and to suggest otherwise is sad," she went on.

Aside from her Strictly duties, Visage is currently filming for the British version of Drag Race and recently starred in the West End.

She said she and Pernice - who ended up in the competition's bottom two last weekend - were concentrating on their next performance on Saturday.

"At this very moment we are focusing on Blackpool and we are so excited to share our magical dance with all of you," she said.

