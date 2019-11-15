Image copyright ITV/Matt Frost

Actor Michael is seen as former Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host Chris Tarrant in the first picture to be released from the forthcoming ITV drama about the show's coughing scandal.

Sheen recreates the moment Tarrant posed for cameras as he was ushered into court by police to give evidence.

In 2003, the host told the court he was shocked to hear Major Charles Ingram was accused of cheating his way to £1m.

Major Ingram and his wife were convicted during the trial.

The story of the scandal will be told in Quiz, a three-part drama to be broadcast next year. Matthew Macfadyen will play Major Ingram, with Fleabag actress Sian Clifford as his wife Diana.

Quiz has been written by James Graham, adapted from his West End play of the same name, and directed by Stephen Frears, who directed Sheen's performance as former Prime Minister Tony Blair in 2006 film The Queen.

Sheen is known as the master of transforming into real-life characters on stage and screen, having also portrayed figures including broadcaster Sir David Frost, football manager Brian Clough and comedian Kenneth Williams.

