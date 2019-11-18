Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The quartet signed what they said was a legal agreement not to tour again in 2014

Motley Crue are to reform for a stadium tour of the United States - less than five years after they played what they said would be their final ever show.

Def Leppard and Poison will join them, but dates and venues are yet to be announced.

Before their supposed farewell tour in 2014-2015, the band had signed what they said was a "cessation of touring agreement" at a press conference.

But on Monday they posted a video of that contract being blown up.

The band said in a statement: "The contract is off the table because a whole new generation of Crüeheads are relentlessly demanding for the band to come back together."

In 2014, Bassist Nikki Sixx had told Rolling Stone: "Legally we can't play again."

He added: "The only loophole is if all four band members agreed to do it, we could override our own contract. But we know that will never happen. There are people in this band who will refuse to ever do it again, and you're talking to one of them.

"There is no amount of money that would ever make me do it again because I have such pride in how we're ending it."

Sixx repeated to Rolling Stone in February that the group had no plans to reform.

But suggestions they would be getting back together have been doing the rounds in recent weeks, with the official Motley Crue Twitter account sharing a fan petition calling for the band to reunite, adding: "This is interesting…"

The tweet has since been deleted and there has been no comment from the band or their management.

Reports of a reunion had fans taking to Twitter to express excitement.

Skip Twitter post by @liannadaniellex if Motley Crue announces a tour, I’m going to like 5 shows I’ve waited for SO LONG — lianna danielle 🌻 (@liannadaniellex) November 18, 2019 Report

Skip Twitter post by @sparks_skylar Omg if this rumor about Motley Crue going on tour is true I will spend every last dime to go see them — Sky (@sparks_skylar) November 16, 2019 Report

Motley Crue played 158 shows on their 2014/15 Final Tour, wrapping up with a hometown show at the Forum in Los Angeles on 31 December 2015.

They are not unusual in their decision to go back on the road despite previously embarking on a farewell tour. Others to have done so include Kiss, A-ha, The Who, Black Sabbath and Phil Collins.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.