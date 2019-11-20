Entertainment & Arts

Grammy Awards 2020: List of nominees

  • 20 November 2019
A collection of Grammy Awards Image copyright Getty Images

The nominees for the 62nd Grammy Awards have been announced in Los Angeles. Here's a summary of the key categories.

Album of the year

  • Bon Iver - I,I
  • Lana Del Rey - Norman F***ing Rockwell!
  • Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
  • Ariana Grande - Thank U, Next
  • H.E.R. - I Used To Know Her
  • Lil Nas X - 7
  • Lizzo - Cuz I Love You
  • Vampire Weekend - Father Of The Bride

Record of the year

  • Bon Iver - Hey, Ma
  • Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
  • Ariana Grande - 7 Rings
  • H.E.R. - Hard Place
  • Khalid - Talk
  • Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road
  • Lizzo - Truth Hurts
  • Post Malone & Swae Lee - Sunflower

Song of the year

  • Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
  • Lana Del Rey - Norman F***ing Rockwell
  • Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
  • H.E.R. - Hard Place
  • Lady Gaga - Always Remember Us This Way
  • Lizzo - Truth Hurts
  • Taylor Swift - Lover
  • Tanya Tucker - Bring My Flowers Now
Image copyright Getty Images

Best new artist

  • Black Pumas
  • Billie Eilish
  • Lil Nas X (above)
  • Lizzo
  • Maggie Rogers
  • Rosalia
  • Tank and the Bangas
  • Yola

Best pop solo performance

  • Beyonce - Spirit
  • Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
  • Ariana Grande - 7 Rings
  • Lizzo - Truth Hurts
  • Taylor Swift - You Need To Calm Down

Best pop duo/group performance

  • Ariana Grande & Social House - Boyfriend
  • Jonas Brothers - Sucker
  • Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road
  • Post Malone & Swae Lee - Sunflower
  • Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Senorita

Best traditional pop vocal album

  • Andrea Bocelli - Si
  • Michael Buble - Love
  • Elvis Costello & The Imposters - Look Now
  • John Legend - A Legendary Christmas
  • Barbra Streisand - Walls
Image copyright Getty Images

Best pop vocal album

  • Beyonce - The Lion King: The Gift
  • Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
  • Ariana Grande (pictured) - Thank U, Next
  • Ed Sheeran - No. 6 Collaborations Project
  • Taylor Swift - Lover

Best dance recording

  • Bonobo - Linked
  • The Chemical Brothers - Got To Keep On
  • Meduza featuring Goodboys - Piece Of Your Heart
  • Rufus Du Sol - Underwater
  • Skrillex & Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla $ign - Midnight Hour

Best dance/electronic album

  • Apparat - LP5
  • The Chemical Brothers - No Geography
  • Flume - Hi This Is Flume
  • Rufus Du Sol - Solace
  • Weather - Tycho
Image copyright Getty Images

Best rock performance

  • Bones UK - Pretty Waste
  • Gary Clark Jr (pictured) - This Land
  • Brittany Howard - History Repeats
  • Karen O & Danger Mouse - Woman
  • Rival Sons - Too Bad

Best metal performance

  • Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi - Astorolus The Great Octopus
  • Death Angel - Humanicide
  • I Prevail - Bow Down
  • Killswitch Engage Unleashed
  • Tool - 7Empest

Best rock album

  • Bring Me The Horizon - Amo
  • Cage The Elephant - Social Cues
  • The Cranberries - In The End
  • I Prevail - Trauma
  • Rival Sons - Feral Roots

Best alternative album

  • Big Thief - U.F.O.F.
  • James Blake - Assume Form
  • Bon Iver - I,I
  • Vampire Weekend - Father Of The Bride
  • Thom Yorke - Anima

Best R&B performance

  • Daniel Caesar & Brandy - Love Again
  • H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller - Could've Been
  • Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane - Exactly How I Feel
  • Lucky Daye - Roll Some Mo
  • Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000 - Come Home
Image copyright Getty Images

Best urban contemporary album

  • Steve Lacy - Apollo XXI
  • Lizzo (above) - Cuz I Love You
  • Georgia Anne Muldrow - Overload
  • NAO - Saturn
  • Jessie Reyez - Being Human In Public

Best rap song

  • YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper - Bad Idea
  • Rick Ross featuring Drake - Gold Roses
  • 21 Savage featuring J. Cole - A Lot
  • Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy - Racks In The Middle
  • DaBaby - Suge

Best rap album

  • Dreamville - Revenge Of The Dreamers III
  • Meek Mill - Championships
  • 21 Savage - I Am > I Was
  • Tyler, The Creator - Igor
  • YBN Cordae - The Lost Boy
Image copyright Getty Images

Best country album

  • Eric Church - Desperate Man
  • Reba McEntire - Stronger Than The Truth
  • Pistol Annies - Interstate Gospel
  • Thomas Rhett - Center Point Road
  • Tanya Tucker (pictured) - While I'm Livin'

Best musical theatre album

  • Ain't Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations
  • Hadestown
  • Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  • The Music Of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child
  • Oklahoma!

Producer of the year, non-classical

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Dan Auerbach
  • Finneas
  • John Hill
  • Ricky Reed

Best music video

  • The Chemical Brothers - We've Got To Try
  • Gary Clark Jr - This Land
  • FKA Twigs - Cellophane
  • Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road
  • Tove Lo - Glad He's Gone

