Grammy Awards 2020: List of nominees
The nominees for the 62nd Grammy Awards have been announced in Los Angeles. Here's a summary of the key categories.
Album of the year
- Bon Iver - I,I
- Lana Del Rey - Norman F***ing Rockwell!
- Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
- Ariana Grande - Thank U, Next
- H.E.R. - I Used To Know Her
- Lil Nas X - 7
- Lizzo - Cuz I Love You
- Vampire Weekend - Father Of The Bride
Record of the year
- Bon Iver - Hey, Ma
- Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
- Ariana Grande - 7 Rings
- H.E.R. - Hard Place
- Khalid - Talk
- Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road
- Lizzo - Truth Hurts
- Post Malone & Swae Lee - Sunflower
Song of the year
- Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
- Lana Del Rey - Norman F***ing Rockwell
- Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
- H.E.R. - Hard Place
- Lady Gaga - Always Remember Us This Way
- Lizzo - Truth Hurts
- Taylor Swift - Lover
- Tanya Tucker - Bring My Flowers Now
Best new artist
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X (above)
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalia
- Tank and the Bangas
- Yola
Best pop solo performance
- Beyonce - Spirit
- Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
- Ariana Grande - 7 Rings
- Lizzo - Truth Hurts
- Taylor Swift - You Need To Calm Down
Best pop duo/group performance
- Ariana Grande & Social House - Boyfriend
- Jonas Brothers - Sucker
- Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road
- Post Malone & Swae Lee - Sunflower
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Senorita
Best traditional pop vocal album
- Andrea Bocelli - Si
- Michael Buble - Love
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters - Look Now
- John Legend - A Legendary Christmas
- Barbra Streisand - Walls
Best pop vocal album
- Beyonce - The Lion King: The Gift
- Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
- Ariana Grande (pictured) - Thank U, Next
- Ed Sheeran - No. 6 Collaborations Project
- Taylor Swift - Lover
Best dance recording
- Bonobo - Linked
- The Chemical Brothers - Got To Keep On
- Meduza featuring Goodboys - Piece Of Your Heart
- Rufus Du Sol - Underwater
- Skrillex & Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla $ign - Midnight Hour
Best dance/electronic album
- Apparat - LP5
- The Chemical Brothers - No Geography
- Flume - Hi This Is Flume
- Rufus Du Sol - Solace
- Weather - Tycho
Best rock performance
- Bones UK - Pretty Waste
- Gary Clark Jr (pictured) - This Land
- Brittany Howard - History Repeats
- Karen O & Danger Mouse - Woman
- Rival Sons - Too Bad
Best metal performance
- Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi - Astorolus The Great Octopus
- Death Angel - Humanicide
- I Prevail - Bow Down
- Killswitch Engage Unleashed
- Tool - 7Empest
Best rock album
- Bring Me The Horizon - Amo
- Cage The Elephant - Social Cues
- The Cranberries - In The End
- I Prevail - Trauma
- Rival Sons - Feral Roots
Best alternative album
- Big Thief - U.F.O.F.
- James Blake - Assume Form
- Bon Iver - I,I
- Vampire Weekend - Father Of The Bride
- Thom Yorke - Anima
Best R&B performance
- Daniel Caesar & Brandy - Love Again
- H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller - Could've Been
- Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane - Exactly How I Feel
- Lucky Daye - Roll Some Mo
- Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000 - Come Home
Best urban contemporary album
- Steve Lacy - Apollo XXI
- Lizzo (above) - Cuz I Love You
- Georgia Anne Muldrow - Overload
- NAO - Saturn
- Jessie Reyez - Being Human In Public
Best rap song
- YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper - Bad Idea
- Rick Ross featuring Drake - Gold Roses
- 21 Savage featuring J. Cole - A Lot
- Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy - Racks In The Middle
- DaBaby - Suge
Best rap album
- Dreamville - Revenge Of The Dreamers III
- Meek Mill - Championships
- 21 Savage - I Am > I Was
- Tyler, The Creator - Igor
- YBN Cordae - The Lost Boy
Best country album
- Eric Church - Desperate Man
- Reba McEntire - Stronger Than The Truth
- Pistol Annies - Interstate Gospel
- Thomas Rhett - Center Point Road
- Tanya Tucker (pictured) - While I'm Livin'
Best musical theatre album
- Ain't Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations
- Hadestown
- Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- The Music Of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child
- Oklahoma!
Producer of the year, non-classical
- Jack Antonoff
- Dan Auerbach
- Finneas
- John Hill
- Ricky Reed
Best music video
- The Chemical Brothers - We've Got To Try
- Gary Clark Jr - This Land
- FKA Twigs - Cellophane
- Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road
- Tove Lo - Glad He's Gone
Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.