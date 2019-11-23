Image copyright Getty Images

Environmental activist, Greta Thunberg is to appear as one of the Christmas guest editors of Radio 4's Today programme.

The 16-year-old campaigner will be one of five high-profile people who will take over the programme during the festive period, as is tradition.

The others include Turner Prize-winning artist Grayson Perry and Supreme Court president Baroness Hale of Richmond.

George the Poet and journalist Charles Moore will also take the reins.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption (L-R) Baroness Hale of Richmond, Grayson Perry, George the Poet and Charles Moore

They will each guest edit an edition of the Radio 4 programme between Boxing Day and New Year's Eve.

Thunberg was nominated for this year's Nobel Peace Prize, after spearheading a global movement demanding world leaders take action over climate change. It led to co-ordinated school strikes across the globe.

The Swedish activist's name is synonymous with the fight to save the planet. Thunberg's voice appears on the opening track of the forthcoming album by the popular UK rock band, The 1975.

"We are right now at the beginning of a climate and ecological crisis. And we need to call it what it is: an emergency," Thunberg is heard saying on the track.

Thunberg will speak to the world's leading climate change figures and hear from frontline activists, the BBC said.

She has also commissioned reports from the Antarctic and Zambia, as well as a Mishal Husain interview with the Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Greta Thunberg speaking at the Climate Action Summit in New York City in September.

Elsewhere, Baroness Hale will give Today a tour of the Supreme Court and explore the concept of coercive control. while Perry will help to examine stereotypes and conventional thinking.

Moore will focus on freedom of expression, and spoken word artist-turned-podcaster George will report from Uganda and explore issues around identity.

Previous guest editors of the show have included the Duke of Sussex, Angelina Jolie, former House of Commons speaker John Bercow and David Dimbleby, as well as Sir Lenny Henry, Nicola Adams, Tracey Emin, Professor Stephen Hawking and Sir Richard Branson.

