Image caption James Norton starred in the series, which was inspired by journalist Misha Glenny's book

The BBC's criminal underworld series McMafia has won best drama series at the International Emmys, which reward TV programmes made outside the US.

Broadcast on BBC One last year, McMafia starred James Norton of Grantchester, Happy Valley and War and Peace fame.

He played the son of a former Russian "Godfather" trying to follow a straighter path.

ITV's The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night took the award for best non-scripted entertainment programme.

Image copyright ITV Image caption Eight celebrities bared all for breast cancer awareness in The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night

The series saw female celebrities braving a live audience to put on a one-off striptease show - as in the movie The Full Monty - to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Those who took part included Coleen Nolan, journalist Victoria Derbyshire, Emmerdale's Sally Dexter and singer Michelle Heaton.

Other Emmy winners included Australia's Safe Harbour, about friends on an ill-fated trip to Indonesia, which won best movie or miniseries.

Netflix's Brazilian Biblical spoof Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos (The Last Hangover) won best comedy.

Turkish star Haluk Bilginer won best actor for Şahsiyet, and best actress was Hungary's Marina Gera for Orok Tel.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Game of Thrones US screenwriters David Benioff (left) and DB Weiss and British actor Conleth Hill celebrate their win

Honorary awards were presented to Game of Thrones screenwriters David Benioff and DB Weiss - who were given the Founders Award - and CNN's international news presenter Christiane Amanpour, who also hosts PBS' nightly interview series Amanpour.

Crime drama Falco triumphed in the the non-English language US primetime programme. The 15-episode series revolved around the trials of an honest policeman in 1994 Mexico.

This year's 44 nominations in 11 categories came from 21 countries.

McMafia was based on Misha Glenny's non-fiction book McMafia: Seriously Organised Crime. Co-produced by the BBC, Cuba Pictures and AMC, it received positive reviews from critics and a second series has been commissioned.

Winners in full:

Drama series: McMafia

McMafia Movie/miniseries: Safe Harbour

Safe Harbour Performance by an actor: Haluk Bilginer in Şahsiyet (Persona)

Haluk Bilginer in Şahsiyet (Persona) Performance by an actress: Marina Gera in Orok Tel (Eternal Winter)

Marina Gera in Orok Tel (Eternal Winter) Short-form series: Hack The City

Hack The City Arts programming: Dance or Die

Dance or Die Non-scripted entertainment: The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night

The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night Comedy: Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos (The Last Hangover)

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos (The Last Hangover) Non-English language US primetime programme: Falco

Falco Documentary: Bellingcat - Truth in a Post-Truth World

Bellingcat - Truth in a Post-Truth World Telenovela: La Reina del Flow (The Queen of Flow)

