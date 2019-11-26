McMafia and The Real Full Monty triumph at International Emmy awards
The BBC's criminal underworld series McMafia has won best drama series at the International Emmys, which reward TV programmes made outside the US.
Broadcast on BBC One last year, McMafia starred James Norton of Grantchester, Happy Valley and War and Peace fame.
He played the son of a former Russian "Godfather" trying to follow a straighter path.
ITV's The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night took the award for best non-scripted entertainment programme.
The series saw female celebrities braving a live audience to put on a one-off striptease show - as in the movie The Full Monty - to raise awareness of breast cancer.
Those who took part included Coleen Nolan, journalist Victoria Derbyshire, Emmerdale's Sally Dexter and singer Michelle Heaton.
Other Emmy winners included Australia's Safe Harbour, about friends on an ill-fated trip to Indonesia, which won best movie or miniseries.
Netflix's Brazilian Biblical spoof Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos (The Last Hangover) won best comedy.
Turkish star Haluk Bilginer won best actor for Şahsiyet, and best actress was Hungary's Marina Gera for Orok Tel.
Honorary awards were presented to Game of Thrones screenwriters David Benioff and DB Weiss - who were given the Founders Award - and CNN's international news presenter Christiane Amanpour, who also hosts PBS' nightly interview series Amanpour.
Crime drama Falco triumphed in the the non-English language US primetime programme. The 15-episode series revolved around the trials of an honest policeman in 1994 Mexico.
This year's 44 nominations in 11 categories came from 21 countries.
McMafia was based on Misha Glenny's non-fiction book McMafia: Seriously Organised Crime. Co-produced by the BBC, Cuba Pictures and AMC, it received positive reviews from critics and a second series has been commissioned.
Winners in full:
- Drama series: McMafia
- Movie/miniseries: Safe Harbour
- Performance by an actor: Haluk Bilginer in Şahsiyet (Persona)
- Performance by an actress: Marina Gera in Orok Tel (Eternal Winter)
- Short-form series: Hack The City
- Arts programming: Dance or Die
- Non-scripted entertainment: The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night
- Comedy: Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos (The Last Hangover)
- Non-English language US primetime programme: Falco
- Documentary: Bellingcat - Truth in a Post-Truth World
- Telenovela: La Reina del Flow (The Queen of Flow)
