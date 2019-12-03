Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Drake is the most popular artist on Spotify

Spotify has revealed its biggest songs, albums and artists of the last decade, with Drake emerging as the most-streamed artist of the 2010s.

The Canadian star has racked up more than 28 billion streams, with his most popular song, One Dance, played 1.7 billion times alone.

It was dwarfed by Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You, whose 2.4 billion streams, made it the decade's most listened-to track.

2019's biggest song was Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Senorita.

Released in June, the island-flavoured duet has already been played one billion times. Billie Eilish's Bad Guy isn't far behind, on 990 million streams.

Eilish's debut album, When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go, was also the year's most popular album - the first time a female artist has topped Spotify's end-of-year survey.

In the UK, however, Eilish played second fiddle to Lewis Capaldi whose debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, topped the chart.

His ubiquitous ballad Someone You Loved was also the year's most-streamed song.

Spotify's data also revealed some quirky facts: Modern Bollywood was the year's fastest-rising genre; the most popular mood-based playlist was "feel good," followed by "lit"; and the top podcast genre was comedy.

Here are the music charts in full.

Most-streamed artists of the 2010s 1) Drake 2) Ed Sheeran 3) Post Malone 4) Ariana Grande 5) Eminem

Most-streamed songs of the 2010s Title Artist 1) Shape Of You Ed Sheeran 2) One Dance Drake 3) Rockstar Post Malone 4) Closer The Chainsmokers 5) Thinking Out Loud Ed Sheeran

Most-streamed artists of 2019 UK Global Ed Sheeran Post Malone Post Malone Billie Eilish Ariana Grande Ariana Grande Drake Ed Sheeran Billie Eilish Bad Bunny

Most-streamed songs 2019 (UK) 1) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi 2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish 3) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran & J 4) Vossi Bop - Stormzy 5) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

Most-streamed songs of 2019 (global) 1) Senorita - Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes 2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish 3) Sunflower - Post Malone 4) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande 5) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X

Biggest albums of 2019 (UK) 1) Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent Lewis Capaldi 2) No. 6 Collaborations Project Ed Sheeran 3) When We All Fall Asleep, Wher Billie Eilish 4) Hollywood's Bleeding Post Malone 5) Thank U, Next Ariana Grande

Biggest albums of 2019 (global) 1) When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Billie Eilish 2) Hollywood's Bleeding Post Malone 3) Thank U, Next Ariana Grande 4) No. 6 Collaborations Project Ed Sheeran 5) Shawn Mendes Shawn Mendes

Later this week, Spotify will unveil the latest incarnation of its "Spotify Wrapped" feature, allowing users to generate a personalised breakdown of the music they listened to in 2019.

Other streaming services, including Apple Music and Amazon Music, are expected to reveal their own data later this month.

