Welsh opera singer Katherine Jenkins has been mugged in London after intervening in a street robbery.

The 39-year-old was on her way to a rehearsal for a charity carol concert in Chelsea at around 15:10 GMT on Wednesday when she witnessed an older woman being attacked, her agent said.

The Neath-born mezzo-soprano was then mugged herself after trying to help.

But she went on to perform at the Henry van Straubenzee concert at St Luke's Church in Chelsea.

"She didn't want to let the charity down," her agent added.

Two 15-year-old girls were arrested on suspicion of robbery following the incident, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said.

They were released under investigation, but one was re-arrested on Thursday in connection with the same incident after further information was received.

She remains in custody.

"A female member of the public had attempted to intervene," the Met spokeswoman added.

In a statement, Jenkins' agent said: "Katherine was in London to sing at the Henry van Straubenzee memorial charity carol concert at St Luke's Church.

"On her way to rehearsal she witnessed an older lady being mugged and intervened to help.

"As a result of her stepping in, Katherine was then mugged herself.

The agent added that Jenkins was able to help police identify the suspected mugger.

A police officer was allegedly assaulted during the incident but did not require hospital treatment.