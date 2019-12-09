Entertainment & Arts

Golden Globes 2020: Full list of nominees

  • 9 December 2019
Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese and Al Pacino Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese and Al Pacino combined forces in The Irishman

The names in the mix for the first major Hollywood awards of 2020 - the 77th Golden Globes - have been announced.

The ceremony will take place in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, on 5 January next year and it will again be hosted by British comic actor Ricky Gervais (what could possibly go wrong?!)

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best motion picture - drama

  • 1917
  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • Marriage Story
  • The Two Popes

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama

  • Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
  • Charlize Theron - Bombshell
  • Renee Zellweger - Judy

Best actor in a motion picture - drama

  • Christian Bale - Ford v Ferrari
  • Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
  • Adam Driver - Marriage Story
  • Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Best motion picture - musical or comedy

  • Dolemite Is My Name
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Knives Out
  • Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
  • Rocketman

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy

  • Ana De Armas - Knives Out
  • Awkwafina - The Farewell
  • Cate Blanchett - Where'd You Go, Bernadette
  • Beanie Feldstein - Booksmart
  • Emma Thompson - Late Night

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy

  • Daniel Craig - Knives Out
  • Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
  • Taron Egerton - Rocketman
  • Eddie Murphy - Dolemite is my name
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Joaquin Phoenix starred in the title role in Joker

Best motion picture - animated

  • Frozen 2
  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • The Lion King
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4

Best motion picture - foreign language

  • The Farewell
  • Les Miserables
  • Pain and Glory
  • Parasite
  • Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

  • Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
  • Annette Bening - The Report
  • Laura Dern - Marriage Story
  • Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
  • Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

  • Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
  • Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino - The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci - The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best director in a motion picture

  • Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
  • Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
  • Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
  • Sam Mendes - 1917
  • Todd Phillips - Joker

Best screenplay - motion picture

  • Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story
  • Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won - Parasite
  • Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes
  • Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
  • Steven Zaillian - The Irishman
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Jennifer Lopez

Best original Score

  • Motherless Brooklyn - Daniel Pemberton
  • Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
  • Joker - Hildur Gudnadottir
  • 1917 - Thomas Newman
  • Marriage Story - Randy Newman

Best original song - motion picture

  • Beautiful Ghosts - Cats
  • I'm Gonna Love Me Again - Rocketman
  • Into the Unknown - Frozen 2
  • Spirit - The Lion King
  • Stand Up - Harriet

Best Television series - drama

  • Big Little Lies
  • The Crown
  • Killing Eve
  • The Morning Show
  • Succession

Best performance by an actress in a drama series

  • Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
  • Olivia Colman - The Crown
  • Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
  • Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
  • Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston

Best performance by an actor in a drama series

  • Brian Cox - Succession
  • Kit Harington - Game of Thrones
  • Rami Malek - Mr Robot
  • Tobias Menzies - The Crown
  • Billy Porter - Pose

Best television series - musical or comedy

  • Barry
  • Fleabag
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • The Politician

Best performance by an actress in a television series - musical or comedy

  • Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
  • Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida
  • Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

Best performance by an actor in a television series - musical or comedy

  • Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
  • Bill Hader - Barry
  • Ben Platt - The Politician
  • Paul Rudd - Living With Yourself
  • Ramy Youssef - Ramy

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television

  • Catch-22
  • Chernobyl
  • Fosse/Verdon
  • The Loudest Voice
  • Unbelievable
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Bong Joon-Ho

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

  • Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon
  • Helen Mirren - Catherine the Great
  • Merritt Wever - Unbelievable
  • Kaitlyn Dever - Unbelievable
  • Joey King - The Act

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television

  • Chris Abbott - Catch-22
  • Sacha Baron Cohen - The Spy
  • Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice
  • Jared Harris - Chernobyl
  • Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or a motion picture made for television

  • Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies
  • Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
  • Emily Watson - Chernobyl
  • Patricia Arquette - The Act
  • Toni Collette - Unbelievable

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

  • lan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
  • Kieran Culkin - Succession
  • Andrew Scott - Fleabag
  • Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl
  • Henry Winkler - Barry

