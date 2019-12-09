British stars nominated for Golden Globes

Image copyright David Appleby/Paramount Image caption Taron Egerton as Elton John in Rocketman

British stars are well represented in this year's Golden Globe nominations, with Rocketman's Taron Egerton and Phoebe Waller-Bridge up for awards.

Waller-Bridge is up for a lead actress prize for BBC series Fleabag, while co-star Andrew Scott is also nominated.

Marriage Story, a Netflix production, is the most nominated film, having received six nominations in all.

The Irishman, another Netflix film, and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood have five nominations each.

The Crown, Chernobyl and Unbelievable lead the way on the TV side of things, having received four nominations apiece.

Image copyright Netflix Image caption Johansson and Driver play a divorcing couple in Marriage Story

Marriage Story and Martin Scorsese's The Irishman are both up for best film drama, as are Joker, The Two Popes and Sam Mendes' World War I epic 1917.

Tarantino's film is up for best musical or comedy, alongside Jojo Rabbit, Knives Out, Rocketman and Dolemite Is My Name.

Scorsese, Mendes and Tarantino are all in contention for the best director award, alongside Joker's Todd Phillips and Parasite's Bong Jong Ho.

The South Korean film-maker is also up for best screenplay for Parasite - a dark comedy about his homeland's social divides that is also up for best foreign language film.

Christian Bale is up for the best actor in a film drama award for Ford v Ferrari, released as Le Mans '66 in the UK.

Bale's competition includes fellow Brit Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes, as well as Antonio Banderas, Adam Driver and Joaquin Phoenix for Pain and Glory, Marriage Story and Joker respectively.

Image caption The second series of Fleabag gets three nominations in all

Daniel Craig is up for best actor in a film comedy or musical for Knives Out, as is Egerton for Elton John biopic Rocketman and Eddie Murphy for Dolemite Is My Name.

The best actress in a film comedy or musical shortlist includes Dame Emma Thompson for Late Night and The Farewell's Awkwafina.

Oscar favourite

The best actress in a film drama shortlist, meanwhile, includes Britain's Cynthia Erivo for Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet.

Her competition includes Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women and Judy's Renee Zellweger - widely considered to be the favourite for this award and also 2020's best actress Oscar.

I'm Gonna Love Me Again, a new track written for Rocketman by Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin, is up for the best original film song award.

So is Beautiful Ghosts, written by Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber for the upcoming film version of Cats.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson and Tim Allen announced the nominations on Wednesday

Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies are all up for awards for their royal roles in the latest series of The Crown.

Colman is up for best actress in a TV drama, where her competition includes Killing Eve's Jodie Comer and the stars of Apple TV series The Morning Show - Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Dame Helen Mirren, Kit Harington and Sacha Baron Cohen are among other British actors who are up for TV prizes.

Overall there are 27 Britons in contention for the awards, which recognise both film and television.

Netflix - the streaming giant behind Marriage Story, The Irishman, The Two Popes and The Crown - has 34 nominations in all - 17 each for film and TV.

HBO have 15 TV nominations, four of them coming for their mini-series about the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

Ricky Gervais will return to host the awards on 5 January, having previously hosted them in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2016.

Tom Hanks will receive a lifetime achievement award at the event, following in the footsteps of such recent honourees as Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey.

