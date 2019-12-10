Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dies, aged 61

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Roxette sold more than 80 million records worldwide

Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson has died aged 61, her manager has confirmed.

The Swedish star achieved global success in the 1990s with hits including The Look, Joyride and It Must Have Been Love.

A statement said the singer had died on Tuesday, 9 December "following a 17-year long battle with cancer".

"You were the most wonderful friend for over 40 years," her bandmate Per Gessle said. "Things will never be the same."

